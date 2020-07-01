LG Electronics (LG) received the coveted GM Innovation Award announced at General Motors’ 28th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards event last week, the automotive leader’s first-ever virtual ceremony. Among other innovations, the award recognizes LG’s development (together with sister company LG Display) of the revolutionary P-OLED cockpit technology in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

This year, more than 100 companies from 15 countries were recognized as top GM suppliers with only five suppliers receiving the prestigious Innovation Award. LG Electronics and LG Display were praised for delivering cutting-edge automotive technology and vehicle components that furthered vehicle capabilities and the driving experience. This is the second time LG Electronics has been recognized by GM as a valued partner, having received the Innovation Award in 2016 with LG Chem for supplying automotive technologies and components toward GM’s electric vehicle (EV) efforts.

The P-OLED cockpit technology in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade not only acts as an impressive centerpiece inside the iconic SUV, it also represents the first time LG’s advanced Digital Cockpit Solution is featured in a commercial vehicle. The 38-inch display is composed of three separate P-OLED display panels, the largest measuring 16.9 inches diagonally. The three curved screens make up the Instrument Panel Cluster for displaying basic vehicle-related information and an Integrated Central Stack that serves as an infotainment display for audio, video, and easy navigation. LG’s futuristic integrated display system offers a wide viewing angle, unmatched design flexibility, and a much-improved human-machine interface.

LG Electronics continues to work closely with GM across various sectors, and since 2015, has been supplying 11 important vehicle parts, including infotainment systems, instrument clusters and driving components, for GM’s leading electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

“We are honored to be recognized by an industry leader such as General Motors, and LG will continue to strive to be a partner that understands the needs of our customers and grows with them,” said Kim Jin-Yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company. “GM and LG share a vision of the vehicle cabin as a complete a state-of-the-art system that lets drivers take the comforts of home with them.”