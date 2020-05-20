It is becoming clearer every day that the way people are using technology to spend quality time with loved ones, engage with businesses and perform their jobs is fundamentally shifting. Loved ones who hadn’t seen each other in years are now seeing each other daily, people are getting creative with virtual happy hours and keeping up with their friends and family during house parties pre-planned online. Everyone is in tune with the term “we are in this together”.

Working from home, research has found, can boost employee productivity, improve work/life balance and foster better mental health (not to mention reduce pollution from commuters). Achieving a work-life balance has become a major discourse in the last few years and of course with today’s technological advancement – it’s a welcome development.

Increasing adoption of smart devices, technology proliferation, development of the semiconductor industry, and increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) are centrifugal factors indicating the growth of the consumer electronic market. Technology will continue to enrich our lives.

According to a report by the world’s largest research store, ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global consumer electronics industry is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period 2019-2025. Surging demand for products such as televisions, smartphones, and wearable devices are one of the primary driving factors for the global consumer electronic market.

One global brand whose products and services have enabled its customers to connect and entertain themselves while spending quality time at home is LG Electronics.

The South Korean company’s 21st-century products from water purifiers to air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and TVs offer adaptable, efficient, and innovative ways work-life balance has been attained today. Discussion

In the last two decades, LG has taken a lead in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, 8K technology; dived into gaming innovation, Nano Cell, OLED, projector, and introduced some of the best TVs with high-quality resolution. It’s range of TVs has covered all the new innovations in OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, ULTRA HD 4K TVs, Smart TVs, and LED TVs.

According to Mr. Hari Elluru, Head Corporate Marketing Division at LG Electronics West Africa, the company is committed to sustainable products through the adoption of Artificial Intelligence.

“Spending some time with family or working from home can be fun with LG’s smart home appliances powered by AI”, he said.

“One of our devices that can definitely make family time or work from home fun is the LG AI TVs. They are the first with the Google Assistant and Alexa technology. LG Styler is especially useful for its ability to eliminate germs from clothes and even toys, which are often the breeding ground for germs. In addition to keeping you looking your very best, Styler’sTrueSteam technology eliminates over 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria found on clothing”, he said.

During this hot weather, LG Whissen ThinQ air conditioner blows 6.8℃ wind in average to provide instant cooling when it is turned on. Even the electric fans adjust the wind directions. It does not make sense an air conditioner is unable to adjust the wind directions. The only air conditioner in the country that provides custom cooling of direct-indirect winds with up down left right wind control.

“With the well-being of our employees and customers foremost in mind, we are working around the clock with our partners to minimize any disruptions across the supply chain. We encourage all of our customers to purchase products online. You can get information on delivery methods from retailer sites when you visit for product purchases.

“LG has a wide range of air solutions that fit every modern home, from advanced air purifiers that clean the air and eliminate allergens to energy-saving washing machines that thoroughly clean your clothes without damaging even the most delicate fabrics”, he explained.

LG TVs with AI ThinQ have the Google Assistant built-in, bringing higher intelligence to your living room. You can find the best entertainment, or ask the Assistant to change the light settings, adjust the room temperature, and more. The included remote control has an onboard microphone, so if you don’t have a compatible device, you can use the Google Assistant integrated into the AI ThinQ OS. However you choose to do so, you can tell the TV to play your favorite shows on Netflix, look up funny pet videos on YouTube, and more.

LG’s Award-winning and revolutionary TwinWash washing machine comes with some interesting features including the ability to simultaneously wash two separate loads of laundry and of course the much talked about LG ThinQ technology. It is a dream come true for those that may experience some anxiety around washing clothes and choosing the right settings. TWINWash will not only give you recommendations for which wash cycles to choose based on the clothes you’re cleaning, but also send you alerts when you’re running low on laundry detergent using their AI smarts.

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speaker responds to voice commands, and you can use the 8-inch touchscreen to watch videos, make video calls, check the steps of a recipe, and control your smart home. It also has a camera for making video calls, along with a physical shutter. It’s High-Resolution Audio at 24bit/96kHz is capable of reproducing High-Quality sound from the original recordings, including formats like ALAC, WAV, and FLAC.

“LG is continuously striving to ensure first-class support for its valued customers. Despite our best and ongoing efforts, there may be unavoidable delays or other issues caused by circumstances beyond our control. Know that LG’s service teams are doing everything in their power to deliver quality service in a timely fashion. We constantly work to deliver house smart enough to help you outperform any task most especially in times like these” he assured.

The future is AI-enabled and it’s up to us to figure out what that means for our daily lives.