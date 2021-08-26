Weight lifter, Latifat Tijani has won Nigeria its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after out lifting her opponents in the weightlifting finals.

Tijani, 39, a native of Ogun State, prevailed in the 45kg category on Thursday after she lifted 107kg to overcome the challenge from Zhe Cui, China weightlifter, who won silver after lifting 102kg.

Justyna Kozdryk of Poland earned bronze with a further kilogram behind her Chinese rival after a pulsating exchange of weights.

Tijani had previously won silver at the Rio 2016 event.