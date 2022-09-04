Laila Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, apologises for leaving him

Laila Charani, the estranged wife of Ned Nwoko, Nigerian businessman and politician, has publicly apologised to him and his family for leaving her marriage in the manner she did.

Laila took to her Instagram page on Saturday and apologized to the Nwoko’s family stating that she wants peace and progress in the family.

She posted a family picture of herself, Ned and their children saying, “This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realised that I made mistakes. They were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologise to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family 🙏.”