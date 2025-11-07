Lagride introduces low-cost Omni service to modernise group transport in Lagos

Lagride, a mobility platform operating in Lagos, has launched a new low-cost shared transportation service known as the Lagride Omni, targeting workplaces, religious organisations, schools and community groups.

The service features air-conditioned vehicles with seating for up to six passengers and is positioned as a safer and more coordinated alternative to the widely used korope minibuses in the city. According to the company, the Omni offers direct, non-stop trips booked privately via the Lagride mobile app.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Diana Chen, chairman of Lagride, said the new service is aimed at expanding access to modern and affordable urban mobility.

“Mobility is one of the greatest drivers of opportunity. By making modern transport affordable and accessible to every segment of society, Lagride is helping to build a more connected Lagos,” she said.

The vehicles are fitted with air-conditioning, GPS tracking and are operated by drivers trained through the Lagride Academy, which works with the Lagos State Government and traffic safety agencies. The company said the service is already attracting individual riders who prefer the lower cost and convenience compared to conventional taxis and ride-hailing services.

Acting managing director of Lagride, Jubril Arogundade, said the Omni was developed to meet the everyday group movement patterns commonly seen across the city.

“With the Lagride Omni, one person can make a single booking and everyone joins the same ride,” he said. “From offices to churches and community events, this is how Lagos will move together safely, conveniently and in comfort.”

The company also announced plans to recruit 1,000 additional drivers for the Omni fleet, noting that the initiative forms part of an employment and skills-building programme.

Lagride said the service can be booked through its app or via WhatsApp for group or event-based travel, with payment options including corporate billing and cashless transactions.