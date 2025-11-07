AEDC defends layoff, says restructuring needed for better service

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has defended its ongoing workforce shake-up, insisting that the layoff of some employees is a necessary step to improve service delivery and reposition the utility firm for operational efficiency.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the company confirmed it has embarked on a restructuring exercise, promoting high-performing employees while releasing retiring workers and disengaging staff whose performance fell below expectations. The company described the move as part of its broader corporate transformation strategy aimed at making AEDC more agile, innovative and customer-focused.

“The restructuring is in line with our strategic direction to become a more responsive and efficient organisation capable of delivering world-class service to our customers,” the company said.

AEDC noted that the reforms also include the rollout of a comprehensive employee development and customer management plan to strengthen service delivery across its franchise areas, including the Federal Capital Territory and the states of Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa.

The management pledged to continue investing in infrastructure upgrades, digital systems and service innovations to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

However, the announcement has also confirmed reports of a sweeping staff rationalisation exercise underway at the utility firm. Multiple internal sources disclosed that about 800 workers were affected, though AEDC did not confirm the figure.

The exercise, which began earlier in the week, is aimed at streamlining operations, eliminating redundancies and improving productivity amid rising operating costs and regulatory pressure to lift service standards.

Sources said the management had initially proposed laying off about 1,800 workers before negotiations with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) scaled the number down.

Despite concerns from labour groups, AEDC insists the restructuring is not simply a downsizing measure but a deliberate effort to build a performance-driven, customer-centric culture in line with global utility standards.

Obinna Ezugwu.

