Nigeria’s federal government in partnership with Lagos State Government says it would partially close down National Stadium bound of Eko Bridge, from Costain to Alaka, from Friday, June 4 to Friday, August 13, 2021 to carry out emergency repairs.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, who announced this in a statement on Thursday, said the repairs were necessary, to complete the rehabilitation works at the opposite side of the Bridge earlier embarked upon by the Federal Government, hence the need for a notice of routes diversion.

“Pending the commencement of the rehabilitation works, alternative routes have been made available for the awareness of motorists, to manage traffic during the period of repairs, as highlighted follows: traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, stadium, inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road, will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri, through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue,” Oladeinde said.

“Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village( by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under the bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

“Motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations. Apongbon through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road will also be available.”

“Similarly, traffic directions and road signals will be made available to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts.”