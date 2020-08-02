Adebayo Obajemu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that places of worship in the state will be reopened from August 7. Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Saturday during a briefing on COVID-19 at the State House in Marina.

While mosques will be reopened next week Friday, the governor said churches will follow suit on Sunday, August 9.

According to him, religious leaders must make available hand sanitisers, thermometer guns, adding that the state government will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

“Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from Friday, August 7 for our Muslim worshippers and on Sunday, August 9 for our Christian worshippers.

“We will only be allowing 50 per cent of their capacity at either the church or the mosque. Churches that have Saturday worship day will also be allowed to start holding their Saturday worship.

“We must reiterate that places of worship are only permitted to have their regular once a week service on designated days.

For the avoidance of doubt, there will be Friday worship for our Muslim followers and Sunday worship for our Christian followers,” he said.

The governor vowed that the state government will closely monitor and observe the compliance level of religious bodies before taking the next steps.