The Lagos state government has said it will soon phase out the commercial yellow buses because they are not conducive for a mega city.

Frederick Oladeinde, the commissioner for transportation, who made the disclosure on Thursday during an online forum, said the yellow buses do not have a place in the transportation master-plan of the state.

He said the yellow buses would be replaced by blue buses under the bus rapid transit (BRT) scheme.

“We are reforming the bus sector and over time, Lagos will phase out the yellow buses because the yellow buses are not conducive for a mega city like Lagos. That is why we are coming with blue buses you see around,” Oladeinde said.

“We are inviting the private sector to participate in the provision of public transport services. We are also deploying technology just to ensure that we can up our game in terms of efficiency.”

Commenting on the incessant traffic jams at Apapa axis of the state, the commissioner said: “Lagos State in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority invited a concessionaire and that concessionaire developed an Eto app that will be deployed February 27.

“Lagos State has committed 31 hectares of land in Iganmu called the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Truck Park to complement what is at Lilypond and we are talking to the Ogun State Government to secure a land in Ogere.”