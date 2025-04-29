Lagos set to arraign 52 street urchins, pickpockets

The Lagos State Government has said it would arraign, before the court, street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals taken into custody at the weekend.

The arrests were effected by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit during a routine enforcement and clean-up exercise on Saturday.

A statement by the task force’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Sunday, noted that a total of 52 people were arrested during the operation led by its Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele.

The operation covered areas including Lekki, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, Eko Hotel, and Ligali Ayorinde of Lagos.

“All suspects arrested during the operation would be charged in court accordingly,” the statement read.

The operation, was conducted following numerous complaints and distress calls over the presence of street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals.

“A total of 52 suspects, including 51 males and one female, were apprehended during the operation.

“We will continue to sustain these enforcement exercises until every part of the city is free from criminal activities.

“Those who choose to engage in acts that threaten the serenity and security of residents should desist immediately,” the statement read.

Akerele was further quoted as stating that the agency was poised to conduct bi-weekly enforcement exercises aimed at eliminating criminal activities and safeguarding law-abiding residents and businesses across Lagos.

“In a determined effort to rid the metropolis of environmental infractions and criminal elements, we will not relent in enhancing public safety across the state,” the statement read.