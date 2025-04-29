Connect with us

Nation

Lagos set to arraign 52 street urchins, pickpockets
Advertisement

Nation

Chidinma: I Didn't Report Ataga’s Death Out of Fear

Nation

EFCC Arrests Wanted Socialite Aisha Achimugu at Abuja Airport

Nation

BUK, EKSU lead Nigerian varsities’ fake professors’ list

Nation

Sahel jihadists deploy captured weapons, drones to widen terror campaigns - Report

Nation

Ogun set to begin airlift of 2025 Hajj pilgrims

Nation

Justice for Osinachi: The Final Verdict on a Tragic Love Story

Nation

Grief as 11 Victims of Suspected Herdsmen Attack Laid to Rest in Benue

Nation

ECWA: We’ve used over N300m paying ransom to kidnappers

Nation

Driver sustained injury as truck plunges off Lagos bridge

Nation

Lagos set to arraign 52 street urchins, pickpockets

Published

3 hours ago

on

Lagos set to arraign 52 street urchins, pickpockets

The Lagos State Government has said it would arraign, before the court, street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals taken into custody at the weekend.

The arrests were effected by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit during a routine enforcement and clean-up exercise on Saturday.

A statement by the task force’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Sunday, noted that a total of 52 people were arrested during the operation led by its Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele.

The operation covered areas including Lekki, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, Eko Hotel, and Ligali Ayorinde of Lagos.

 

“All suspects arrested during the operation would be charged in court accordingly,” the statement read.

The operation, was conducted following numerous complaints and distress calls over the presence of street urchins, miscreants, hooligans, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals.

“A total of 52 suspects, including 51 males and one female, were apprehended during the operation.

“We will continue to sustain these enforcement exercises until every part of the city is free from criminal activities.

Advertisement

“Those who choose to engage in acts that threaten the serenity and security of residents should desist immediately,” the statement read.

Akerele was further quoted as stating that the agency was poised to conduct bi-weekly enforcement exercises aimed at eliminating criminal activities and safeguarding law-abiding residents and businesses across Lagos.

“In a determined effort to rid the metropolis of environmental infractions and criminal elements, we will not relent in enhancing public safety across the state,” the statement read.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *