Ogun set to begin airlift of 2025 Hajj pilgrims

The Ogun State Government has announced the schedule for the airlifting of intending pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia, starting from Monday, May 12, 2025

The Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo, made this disclosure during the final inoculation, sensitisation, and distribution of Hajj materials to intending pilgrims at the Board’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ajibola stated that the Board was 95 percent ready for the 2025 Hajj operations, explaining that the vaccination exercise was conducted in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Arabian government.

> “The Board is sensitising the pilgrims on the rites of Hajj, expectations before leaving home, and conduct while in Mecca and Medina,” he said.

> “We are also distributing bags, uniforms, identification cards, hijabs, and other items to pilgrims and educating them on what to pack and what is expected of them during the pilgrimage,” he added.

Ajibola warned the pilgrims against carrying prohibited items, including kolanuts, knives, blades, scissors, and shaving sticks, which are banned in Saudi Arabia. He advised strict adherence to the guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary also commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his unwavering support to the Board and highlighted the significance of the final orientation programme for the intending pilgrims.

Advertisement

In his remarks, the Consultant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Iskeel Lawal, charged the pilgrims to uphold good conduct and serve as worthy ambassadors of Ogun State and Nigeria during the Hajj.

The Head of the Medical Team, Dr. Mazeed Oloko, advised the pilgrims to carry their prescribed medications in line with the latest health guidelines. He urged them to avoid excessive exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated to prevent dehydration.

In his lecture, the Ogun State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Layi Adekambi, emphasised the importance of pure intentions in performing Hajj. He warned that pilgrims engaging in illegal activities, particularly drug trafficking, could face the death penalty under Saudi Arabian laws.

> “A good name is better than wealth and riches,” Adekambi stressed.

The Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Mr. Aremu Mustapha, urged pilgrims to safeguard their passports and valuables, cautioning them against careless handling of important documents.

Also speaking, the Head of Religion and Operations Units, Imam AbdulFatai Buhari, advised pilgrims on the importance of modesty, obedience, and orderly conduct. He urged them to respect officials and maintain the dignity of Ogun State and Nigeria.

Responding on behalf of other pilgrims, Mrs. Bakare Aminat and Mr. Ajibade Mojeed expressed their gratitude to the State Government for the comprehensive preparations, medical support, and provision of materials, which, they said, had greatly enhanced their readiness for the sacred journey.