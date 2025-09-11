Lagos police arrest man posing as ‘Obi of Lagos’

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 65-year-old man, Chibuike Azubike, for allegedly posing as the “Obi of Lagos” and attempting to stage an unlawful installation ceremony.

Azubike, originally from Obodoukwu in Ideato North, Imo State, was arrested alongside three alleged accomplices – Chibuzor Ani (57), Martins Nwaodika (65), and Ikechukwu Franklin Nnadi (41). The suspects are being held at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

Police said the group had planned to unveil a prototype of a N1.5 billion “Palace of Obi of Lagos State” on September 13 at Apple Hall, Amuwo Odofin. The venue was sealed off by security operatives to prevent disruption and protect residents from what authorities described as a fraudulent scheme.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh confirmed that tactical teams, including the Eko Strike Force, were deployed to maintain order. He warned Lagos residents to be vigilant against impostors exploiting cultural institutions, stressing that such acts are illegal and capable of disturbing public peace.

A similar incident occurred in April 2023 when police arrested Frederick Nwajagu, the so-called Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, for unlawfully parading himself as a titled chief.