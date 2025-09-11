Connect with us

Nation

Lagos police arrest man posing as ‘Obi of Lagos’
Advertisement

Nation

Obi urges women accountants to play active role in saving Nigeria

Nation

Osun LG crisis: Muslim group slams League of Imams, accuses clerics of partisanship

Nation

NATO on edge as Poland shoots down Russian drones in airspace breach

Nation

Onitsha tragedy: Pregnant woman, trader killed as Soludo orders arrest of OCHA operatives

Nation

Israel takes war to Doha, targets Hamas leaders in Qatar strike

Nation

Akinleye congratulates Osun health adviser Dr. Akindele on birthday

Nation

Insecurity: Nigeria's N3bn ‘ransom economy’ troubles retired generals, FG  

Nation

Nigeria to experience rare total lunar eclipse on Sunday night

Nation

UN condemns Borno massacre, urges swift justice for 63 killed in Boko Haram attack

Nation

Lagos police arrest man posing as ‘Obi of Lagos’

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Lagos police arrest man posing as ‘Obi of Lagos’

 

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 65-year-old man, Chibuike Azubike, for allegedly posing as the “Obi of Lagos” and attempting to stage an unlawful installation ceremony.

Azubike, originally from Obodoukwu in Ideato North, Imo State, was arrested alongside three alleged accomplices – Chibuzor Ani (57), Martins Nwaodika (65), and Ikechukwu Franklin Nnadi (41). The suspects are being held at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

Police said the group had planned to unveil a prototype of a N1.5 billion “Palace of Obi of Lagos State” on September 13 at Apple Hall, Amuwo Odofin. The venue was sealed off by security operatives to prevent disruption and protect residents from what authorities described as a fraudulent scheme.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh confirmed that tactical teams, including the Eko Strike Force, were deployed to maintain order. He warned Lagos residents to be vigilant against impostors exploiting cultural institutions, stressing that such acts are illegal and capable of disturbing public peace.

A similar incident occurred in April 2023 when police arrested Frederick Nwajagu, the so-called Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, for unlawfully parading himself as a titled chief.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *