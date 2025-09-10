Connect with us

Nation

Obi urges women accountants to play active role in saving Nigeria
Advertisement

Nation

Osun LG crisis: Muslim group slams League of Imams, accuses clerics of partisanship

Nation

NATO on edge as Poland shoots down Russian drones in airspace breach

Nation

Onitsha tragedy: Pregnant woman, trader killed as Soludo orders arrest of OCHA operatives

Nation

Israel takes war to Doha, targets Hamas leaders in Qatar strike

Nation

Akinleye congratulates Osun health adviser Dr. Akindele on birthday

Nation

Insecurity: Nigeria's N3bn ‘ransom economy’ troubles retired generals, FG  

Nation

Nigeria to experience rare total lunar eclipse on Sunday night

Nation

UN condemns Borno massacre, urges swift justice for 63 killed in Boko Haram attack

Nation

CAI4SR sensitises journalists on accurate reportage of PWDs

Nation

Obi urges women accountants to play active role in saving Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

Obi urges women accountants to play active role in saving Nigeria

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian accountants, particularly women in the profession, to become more actively involved in tackling the mismanagement of the country’s resources.

Obi made the call at the investiture of the new Chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria, where he expressed concern that over 70 percent of the nation’s resources are being wasted.

“Are accountants really involved in the management of our resources? Do they really exist? Because over 70 percent of our resources are wasted,” Obi said. “Yes, politicians are involved, but accountants too must get involved and challenge what is happening.”

The former governor recalled his own experience as chairman of a bank, noting that his decisions were often overruled by a female risk officer. He said those interventions made him reflect and eventually realise that the officer was right.

“We need accountants to change things,” Obi stressed. “Both people who challenged my decisions, in the bank and later in government, were women. That is why I believe women accountants must rise to the occasion.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s economic challenges, Obi lamented that the country continues to borrow heavily without visible results.

“At a time the country is going through problems, we are borrowing everywhere with nothing to show for it. The future of our country is at stake. We have to stop the drift and save Nigeria for our children,” he warned.

Obi urged professional accountants to see themselves as custodians of the nation’s resources, stressing that their vigilance and courage to speak out could help redirect Nigeria towards fiscal discipline, transparency, and sustainable development.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *