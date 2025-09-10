Obi urges women accountants to play active role in saving Nigeria

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian accountants, particularly women in the profession, to become more actively involved in tackling the mismanagement of the country’s resources.

Obi made the call at the investiture of the new Chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria, where he expressed concern that over 70 percent of the nation’s resources are being wasted.

“Are accountants really involved in the management of our resources? Do they really exist? Because over 70 percent of our resources are wasted,” Obi said. “Yes, politicians are involved, but accountants too must get involved and challenge what is happening.”

The former governor recalled his own experience as chairman of a bank, noting that his decisions were often overruled by a female risk officer. He said those interventions made him reflect and eventually realise that the officer was right.

“We need accountants to change things,” Obi stressed. “Both people who challenged my decisions, in the bank and later in government, were women. That is why I believe women accountants must rise to the occasion.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s economic challenges, Obi lamented that the country continues to borrow heavily without visible results.

“At a time the country is going through problems, we are borrowing everywhere with nothing to show for it. The future of our country is at stake. We have to stop the drift and save Nigeria for our children,” he warned.

Obi urged professional accountants to see themselves as custodians of the nation’s resources, stressing that their vigilance and courage to speak out could help redirect Nigeria towards fiscal discipline, transparency, and sustainable development.