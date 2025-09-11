FG set  to arraign two captured Ansaru commanders

The federal government has said it will on Thursday, arraign the two top leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group, an Al-Qaeda affiliated network, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The two commanders are Mahmud Muhammed Usman, a.k.a Abu Bara’a/Abbas Mukhtar; and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, a.k.a Isah Adam/Mahmud Al-Nigeri.

Abu Bara’a and Mahmud Al-Nigeri, popularly called Mallam Mamuda, will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite on a 32-count charge bordering on terrorism.

While Abu Bara’a is the 1st defendant, Mahmud Al-Nigeri is the 2nd defendant in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/464/2025.

In count one, Abu Bara’a, who hails from Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi and Mahmud Al-Nigeri from Daura LGA of Katsina State were alleged to have aided and abetted the acts of terrorism, sometimes between 2013 and 2015.

The duo were accused of conspiring amongst themselves and agreeing to be part of the formation and top commanders of the Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fii Bilaadis Sudan (a.k.a. JAMBS/Ansaru, a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abu Abu Bara’a and Mahmud Al-Nigeri were recently captured during a high-risk, intelligence-led operation conducted by Nigeria’s security and intelligence services between May and July 2025.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, made the announcement on Aug. 16 while briefing the newsmen in Abuja.

The Ansaru terrorist group was said to be responsible for a string of high-profile attacks and kidnappings across the country. (NAN)