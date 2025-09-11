Connect with us

Nation

FG set  to arraign two captured Ansaru commanders
Advertisement

Nation

Manhunt intensifies for Charlie Kirk’s killer as authorities release new video

Nation

Court jails Ansaru ‘Emir’ Mahmud Usman 15 years for funding terror sleeper cells

Nation

FRSC commander cautions motorists against reckless driving during ember months

Nation

Paradigm Initiative to train Francophone Africa teachers on ICT adoption

Nation

Ghana agrees to host West Africans deported from US, including Nigerians

Nation

Lagos police arrest man posing as ‘Obi of Lagos’

Nation

Obi urges women accountants to play active role in saving Nigeria

Nation

Osun LG crisis: Muslim group slams League of Imams, accuses clerics of partisanship

Nation

NATO on edge as Poland shoots down Russian drones in airspace breach

Nation

FG set  to arraign two captured Ansaru commanders

Published

2 days ago

on

FG set  to arraign two captured Ansaru commanders

 

The federal government  has said it will on Thursday, arraign the two top leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group, an Al-Qaeda affiliated network, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The two commanders are Mahmud Muhammed Usman, a.k.a Abu Bara’a/Abbas Mukhtar; and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, a.k.a Isah Adam/Mahmud Al-Nigeri.

Abu Bara’a and Mahmud Al-Nigeri, popularly called Mallam Mamuda, will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite on a 32-count charge bordering on terrorism.

While Abu Bara’a is the 1st defendant, Mahmud Al-Nigeri is the 2nd defendant in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/464/2025.

In count one, Abu Bara’a, who hails from Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi and Mahmud Al-Nigeri from Daura LGA of Katsina State were alleged to have aided and abetted the acts of terrorism, sometimes between 2013 and 2015.

The duo were accused of conspiring amongst themselves and agreeing to be part of the formation and top commanders of the Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fii Bilaadis Sudan (a.k.a. JAMBS/Ansaru, a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abu Abu Bara’a and Mahmud Al-Nigeri were recently captured during a high-risk, intelligence-led operation conducted by Nigeria’s security and intelligence services between May and July 2025.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, made the announcement on Aug. 16 while briefing the newsmen in Abuja.

Advertisement

The Ansaru terrorist group was said to be responsible for a string of high-profile attacks and kidnappings across the country. (NAN)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *