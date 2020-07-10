The Lagos State Government has disclosed that 50 persons infected with coronavirus were discharged in the state on Friday.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, explained in a release that 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

He further said the patients; 6 from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, 1 from Vidic and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID-19FreeLagos,” he concluded.