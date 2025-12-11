Lafarge Africa Launches “Beyond Buildings” Campaign

Lafarge Africa Plc has introduced a new campaign tagged ‘Beyond Buildings,’ geared towards showcasing its long-standing role and contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructure and socio-economic development.

The campaign was formally launched in Lagos on Monday, December 8, 2025, by the company’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi.

Speaking at the unveiling, Alade-Akinyemi said the initiative reflects how Lafarge’s building solutions, ranging from cement and mortar to plaster of Paris and readymix concrete, have supported the construction of major national projects for more than six decades.

“For over sixty years, beyond the manufacturing of building solutions, we have partnered in building the very foundation of Nigeria’s infrastructural development and its future,” he said.

“Our innovative solutions have made significant contributions to our nation’s progress, from iconic buildings and bridges to hospitals, stadiums and roads.”

He noted that the campaign captures the company’s history since 1960, the year its first factory began production, and aligns with Lafarge’s vision to drive innovation, operational excellence and environmental sustainability.

According to him, Beyond Buildings shifts focus from the company’s products to the broader impact of its work on communities, jobs and national development.

“The campaign tells the story of how our materials evolve into national landmarks and how our operations support livelihoods across the country,” he added.

Commercial Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Gbenga Onimowo, said the premiere offered an opportunity to articulate why the company considers the campaign necessary.

He explained that Beyond Buildings reinforces Lafarge’s position at the centre of Nigeria’s construction landscape since independence.

“Our contribution is not merely about building solutions such as cement or ready-mix concrete. It is about the shared future and national development we actively enable,” he said.

Onimowo added that the campaign seeks to highlight the socio-economic impact of Lafarge’s work, citing its involvement in projects such as the National Theatre, the First and Second Niger Bridges, Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge, the National Assembly Complex and numerous residential, commercial and academic structures across the country.

Monday’s event drew stakeholders from the construction, arts, culture and media sectors, as well as several of the company’s customers, including Nollywood veterans Richard Mofe-Damijo and Kate Henshaw.