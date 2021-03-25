Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO) in its published audited report for year ended 31 December 2020, proposed a dividend of N1.00 (One Naira) per ordinary share to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 30th April, 2021. The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting will be paid on Tuesday, 25th May 2021.

The Group reported a turnover of N230.573 billion, up by 8.25% from N212.999 billion reported in 2019.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N30.842, down by 73.21% from N115.104 billion profit after tax reported the previous year.

Earnings per share dropped to N1.91 from the EPS of N7.15, which translates to 73.21% decline year on year.

At the share price of N20.9, the P.E ratio of Lafarge Africa stands at 10.92x with earnings yield of 9.16%.

For the purpose of the dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 4th May, 2021 to 7th May, 2021.