Labour Party loses national vice chairman, Adi Shirsha Adi

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) has been greeted by grief following the passing on of its National Vice Chairman, (North Central ) Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi.

The news of the death of Adi, 61,was broken to newsmen in a statement signed by the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, on behalf of the National Chairman of the Party, Julius Abure.

Abure described the passage of Adi as shocking, saying that his contribution to the enthronement of people’s government will be sorely missed.

He expressed the party’s regret over the death of Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi, who he said, was a dedicated and committed man.

“He has contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the zone and urged the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude..God knows the best,” the statement added

“This is not the kind of news we are expecting to broadcast. But as a believers, we cannot question God, He knows best.

“As believers, we have no option but to thank God for his life. And as a Party we will continue to forge ahead in the philosophy he was yearning for.

“Our party is overwhelmed by this great loss of a very patriotic Nigerian leader; a man of immense humility, who demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the unity, stability and development of our country.”the Party added, urging the family of the deceased to sustain the legacies of their father.