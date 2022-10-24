Labour Party accuses Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu of Igbo hatred

The Labour Party has accused the Iyaloja General of Lagos, Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo and the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of what it said is an attempt to frustrate residents of the state from voting candidates of their choice in the 2023 as the nation approaches the 2022 general elections.

The party condemned what it said is the “attempt to force the people to accept their candidates.”

A statement signed by Comrade Arabambi Oluwafemi Abayomi, National Publicity Secretary of the party on Saturday, the party said traders of Igbo extraction are now living in fear as there seems to be a mandate from the highest quarters to ensure that they either accept the All Progressives Congress (APC) or face dire consequences.

Arambami Abayomi said the party is in possession of evidence of cohesion by market leaders under the watch of Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo where traders are forced to surrender their PVCs or have their shopped locked and their goods looted.

This, he said, started when market women were forced to stage a phantom one million March in support of APC candidates and those who failed to comply were forced to part with a whooping N5,000 or have their shops locked.

“A case in point is the closing down of Alaba International market heavily populated by the Igbo when evidence abound that the foot soldiers of their candidate, the Transport Workers Union members and the Park Management Committee are the one who stirred the hornet nest by embarking on extortion of buyers and traders under this economic hardship imposed on Nigeria by the outgoing President.”

Arabambi said under the watch of APC, legitimate business men are choked with various policies coupled with lack of electricity and basic infrastructure to enhance businesses.

According to the Labour Party spokesperson, the government of Lagos State is making suffocating businesses in the state with the unhealthy of its officials and their agents.

He particularly faulted Sanwo-Olu for “losing his voice when and where it matters, but is quick to unleash his lapdogs and other security agents on hapless citizens especially the lads that were peacefully commemorating the second anniversary of EndSARS protest at toll gate where innocent youths were murdered by security agents.”

Comrade Abayomi wondered why Sanwo-Olu could not use the same method to protect Igbos and those who do not believe in the “policies of their murderous party and are ready to give them the red card at the polls.”

This according to Arabambi amounts to a drowning man seeking for ways to survive the tide of the waves, “but this time the tide is too strong for them and is ready to sweep them away at the polls in 2023.”

He warned the Iyaloja General and Sanwo-Olu to ‘have a rethink and never again throw the state into another season of darkness by promoting ethnicity.”

He added, “Nigeria is an indivisible entity and we have agreed to work together no matter where we find ourselves politically and geographically.”

The LP says it is also calling on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency call the Lagos State Police Commissioner to order as “this will be the last time such criminal and infraction will be tolerated by our party.”