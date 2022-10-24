Dr. Alex Otti, former bank chief and governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, has reassured that if elected governor, his administration would lift people of the state out of poverty.

Dr. Otti who remarked that Abia is a state with huge potential, regretted that despite the potential, people wallow in poverty on account of poor governance.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle @alexottiofr, on Monday, the Labour candidate said he is bringing proper governance where people are taken seriously.

He said, “My vision for Abia is proper governance where the welfare of the people is taken seriously. Our people wallow in poverty as a result of actions of the government. It is the duty of the government to lift people out of poverty through deliberate policies that target productivity.

“We will build and empower our human capital in Abia. We will empower a mass of our youths to stand economically and contribute hugely to the state’s GDP. We will also build physical infrastructure to support our industrialisation drive.”