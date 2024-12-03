Bishop Kukah backs Tinubu’s tax bills, says reform would check rascality, irresponsibility

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, has backed the tax reform bills introduced by President Bola Tinubu, noting that it would end financial recklessness by politicians.

Bishop Kukah who on Channels TV’s Morning Brief on Tuesday, noted that the country’s untapped potential and the need for better structures to harness its citizens’ energy and talents.

“Nigeria is a very energetic country with people that are so eminently gifted and are roaring to soar at any time,” he said.

“However, our problem is the inability of states to create enough gatherings to contain the energy, vision, and competing narratives of their citizens. This lack of competitive gatherings often spills over into violence.

“But I hear you when you speak about all the issues identified. And I am excited about the issue of tax reform bills because, first, I know nothing about it. But I have started educating myself.

“Any form of reform at all must get this thoroughly dysfunctional country working again.

“So I am excited because hopefully, we can take the time to listen to the conversation about how to avoid and end this financial recklessness and the irony of Nigerians living by the seaside and washing their faces with saliva. The reforms should end the narrative of Nigerians living in a country that is so richly endowed but are spectators to the rascality and irresponsibility of the elites who continue to mismanage our resources.

“So I’m hopeful that this is the beginning of a very long journey of fiscal management and efficiency that can lead to the growth and development of the kind of country that we envision.”

According to Vanguard, Bishop Kukah advised that effective communication of the ongoing reforms is crucial, as Nigerians are grappling with high levels of poverty.

“What I can say is that this government must respond urgently to the issues of the day. They are issues of massive impoverishment in Nigeria. You can see the frustration on the faces of people, husbands, wives and children,” he said.

“I am convinced that this government has lofty ideas, but there is a total absence of a constructive strategy of engagement.

“This government needs communication strategies. The Nigerian government needs to convince Nigerians that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and encourage them to be a little patient.

“I see the conversation around local government autonomy, tax reform bills and others. But the government has to communicate with the people. So when people call themselves government spokespersons- it is not about insulting people, or thinking others can’t have different views. But their job is how the ideas of the government are communicated. We need to have an idea of the government reforms.

“We are happy to hear of the return of Port Harcourt Refinery. And the government needs to tell people what and what to expect at so-so time.”