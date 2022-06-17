Kogi Assembly removes deputy speaker, three other principal officers

Adebayo Obajemu

There is a gale of hurricane at the Kogi State House of Assembly which has swept aside the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ahmed Muhammed, and three other principal officers .

They were removed at an emergency sitting on Friday in Lokoja.

The three principal officers sacked and subsequently put under indefinite suspension from the House are the Majority Leader, Bello Hassan Balogun, Deputy Majority Leader, Idris Ndako, and the Chief Whip, Hon Edoko Moses Ododo.

The impeachment according to reports was as a result of the accusation of alleged gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office levelled against the officers.

In a motion of urgent importance read by Hon. Enema Paul, member representing Dekina/Okura State Constituency, 17 lawmakers signed the removal of Hon Ahmed Mohammed and the suspension of three other principal officers in the house.

The house, however, announced Alfa Momoh Rabiu, the lawmaker representing Ankpa II, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Other new principal officers elected are Hon. Muktar Bajeh (Majority Leader), Umar Isah Tanimu (Deputy Majority Leader), Enema Paul (Deputy Chief Whip), and Ahmed Dahiru (Chief Whip).

The Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole had earlier disclosed that all Standing Committees had been dissolved with immediate effect.

Before the commencement of the impeachment process, there was a heavy presence of security operatives at the Assembly complex consisting of the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services.

It could be recalled that Ahmed Muhammed is the lawmaker representing Akpa I in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Present during the impeachment were only 17 of the 25 lawmakers.