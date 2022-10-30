Kidnappers demand N50m ransom for release of ex-UI DVC

Bandits who abducted Adigun Agbaje, a former deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of the University of Ibadan (UI), have demanded a ransom of N50 million for his release.

Agbaje was kidnapped on Saturday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after a gunfire exchange between police officers and the abductors.

Adewale Osifeso, the Oyo police spokesperson, had earlier confirmed the abduction of the academic.

The police spokesperson had revealed that an officer was killed in the attack while another was “badly injured”.

The abductors were said to have made contact with Agbaje’s family, demanding a N50 million ransom.

On Sunday, a Twitter user @Dammielawlar, shared details of the bank account belonging to one of Agbaje’s colleagues where contributions for the ransom can be paid.

“This is Professor Agbaje. He was kidnapped at Guru Maharaj yesterday on his way back from OOU where he’s observing his sabbatical. The kidnappers have demanded 50 million naira. Kindly donate to support the effort to procure the release of Prof Agbaje,” the user wrote.

“All contributions should be paid to First Bank account no 2004429197. Prof. E. Remi Aiyede Ag HoD Political Science UI. Thank you so much.”