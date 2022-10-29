Bandits have killed a police officer in an attack along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Oyo State police spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said another officer was “badly injured” and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Adigun Agbaje, a former deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of the University of Ibadan, was also abducted during the attack on the expressway.

The police spokesman said four abandoned vehicles were retrieved from the scene of the duel.

“During the process of prevailing and preventing further chaos from what was evidently an abduction scenario, an officer attached to the command paid the supreme price with one other badly injured and presently responding to treatment,” Osifeso said.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police (CP), Adebowale Williams psc(+)fdc, has ordered full-scale scientific and technological aided investigations to unravel the events that led to the incident, with the deputy commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department leading the charge.

“In the same vein, care-givers, traditional healers and residents within and outside the area of the shooting incident are advised to be on the lookout for gunshot victims and immediately report any strange occurrence to the Police for prompt action.”