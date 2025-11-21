Connect with us

Kidnappers Demand N3bn for Kwara Church Worshippers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kidnappers Demand N3bn for Kwara Church Worshippers

Tension has continued to rise in Eruku community, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, as kidnappers who abducted worshippers from the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Igan, have reportedly demanded N100m ransom per victim.

Church officials and community leaders confirmed on Thursday that the abductors had begun contacting families using the victims’ mobile phones. The pastor of the church, Lawrence Bamidele, earlier disclosed that between 30 and 35 worshippers were taken during the Tuesday evening service.

Elder Josiah Agbabiaka, Secretary of the church assembly, said the kidnappers had divided the captives into groups.

“Some family members have already been contacted,” he said. “We were told that the first group of 11 people was asked to pay N100m each.”

The Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun, whose relatives were among those seized, confirmed the development, saying the kidnappers were reaching out “one group at a time.”

Olukotun, who narrowly escaped during the attack, said he was in the church with five members of his family, four of whom were taken.

Monarch appeals for urgent action

The traditional ruler of the community, the Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Olarewaju, has appealed to the government and security agencies to intensify rescue efforts.

He welcomed the deployment of soldiers shortly after the Kwara State governor visited the town but insisted that “more urgent steps” were required.

“Their presence gave us some confidence, but we are appealing for intensified efforts to rescue our people as soon as possible,” he said.

Police say no official report of ransom demand

The Kwara State Police Command, however, said it had not received any formal complaint regarding ransom demands from the families.

Police spokesperson SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said combined security teams, including military personnel, were already on the ground working to track the kidnappers and secure the release of the victims.

“We are not aware of any demand for ransom,” she said. “Our tactical teams and allied security agencies are fully engaged, and we urge community members to provide timely information that can help the operation.”

CAN condemns attack as insecurity deepens

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) described the attack as heartbreaking and reflective of growing insecurity in vulnerable communities nationwide.

In a statement, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed solidarity with the affected families and called for an immediate rescue operation.

“This tragic incident adds to a disturbing pattern of repeated assaults on Christian communities,” he said. “We urge security agencies to act swiftly and conduct a transparent investigation.”

