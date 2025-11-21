JUST IN: Bandits hit Niger Catholic school, abduct ‘dozens’ of students, teachers 

Terrorists struck again in the early hours of Friday, attacking St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, and abducting an unknown number of students and teachers.

The gunmen, according to community members who arrived at the scene shortly after, operated between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. in what witnesses described as a coordinated and uninterrupted assault.

Local authorities have confirmed the incident. Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, Head of Disaster and Relief for Agwara LGA, and Bello Gidi, media aide to the council chairman, both verified the school invasion.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Gidi said: “It is true that bandits kidnapped students and teachers from St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara LGA.”

He noted that early reports suggested “over 100 students and teachers” may have been taken, though SaharaReporters has not independently confirmed that figure. Some residents who spoke to our correspondent estimated that “more than a dozen” children were abducted but warned that the actual number could be far higher.

Security agencies have yet to release an official statement. Niger State Police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, told SaharaReporters he was still working to verify the details of the attack.

The incident comes just five days after terrorists stormed Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi State, abducted about 25 female students, killed a staff member, and injured a guard during a dawn assault marked by bursts of gunfire.

The latest abduction also adds to a string of violent attacks this week. On Sunday night, terrorists raided Rogun Village in the Kpada District of Patigi Local Government Area in Kwara State, killing two security operatives after launching an attack on the police outpost.

As authorities attempt to confirm the number of victims in the Niger school abduction, fears continue to grow over the worsening frequency and boldness of school-targeted attacks across northern Nigeria.