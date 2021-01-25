The Kidnappers of seven orphans and a security guard at the Rachel’s Orphanage Home in Naharati, Abaji Area council, Abuja, have demanded for N30 million ransom.

The kidnappers had on Saturday, at about 1am invaded the Orphanage Home and abducted seven orphans, including a security guard of the home along side three others.

Daily Trust learnt that the abductors of the orphans are demanding for N10 million for the seven orphans including the security guard of the home, and N10 million for each of the couple, Momoh Jimoh and his wife, Khadijat Jimoh who were abducted alongside another house wife, Rukaiyyat Salihu.

A source at the orphanage home, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Trust on Monday that the Kidnappers made a phone call on Sunday and Monday, in which they demanded for N10 million for the seven orphans and the security guard before they could be set free.

“Actually, they even called this afternoon and they are demanding for N10 million before they will release the seven orphans and our security guard, in which we asked them if they know that the children they Kidnapped are orphans,” he said.

He said the management had told the Kidnappers that they have no such money, saying even the feeding and clothing of the orphans are through the support of some corporate organizations and some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO).

“They even threatened to waste the children if we fail to raise the N10 million ransom, but we still let them know that those children have no mother or father,”.

He said the management had not reached any agreement with the kidnappers, even as he said security agents had been informed about the incident.

He further disclosed that the remaining orphans at the orphanage home had been evacuated back to Abuja based on security advice.

A relative of the Kidnapped victim, also disclosed that the Kidnappers are demanding for N10 million before the couples would be set free.

“They didn’t even allowed me to talk, as they insisted that the family should go and look for N10 million before the man and his wife will be set free,” he said.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, who asked Daily to send her message, was yet to to confirm the ransom claims of both the orphanage home management and relatives of the three other Kidnapped victims, the medium reported.