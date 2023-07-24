Kiddwaya to Cee-C: Take my N120m and leave BBNaija All-Stars house

Terseer Kiddwaya, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, as offered a fellow housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, alias CeeC, N120 million to leave the reality TV show.

The eighth edition of BBNaija launched on Sunday night as an all-star season, featuring 20 different housemates from the show’s first season in 2006 to 2022 including former winners.

Shortly after his arrival at the house, Kiddwaya told CeeC to leave the BBNaija, adding that he will give her the equivalent of the grand prize of the show.

CeeC, however, rejected the offer, citing a lack of trust as her reason. She said she would not take the risk because the offer came from a man.

“How about I give you the N120 million? Make you leave right now? When you have Kiddwaya’s money you do not need Biggie’s money. You will leave right now,” Kiddwaya said.

However, Ceec replied: “I do not trust you. You are a man. I do not trust men.”

Kiddwaya, who appeared on the ‘Lockdown’ edition of BBNaija, is the son of Terry Waya, the Nigerian billionaire businessman.

Cee-C is the first housemate to be introduced in the All-Star edition of the reality show followed by Kiddwaya.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, introduced the All Stars’ housemates which consist of selected housemates from previous editions of the show.

Here are the 20 housemates:

1. Cee cee

2. Mercy

3. Kiddwaya

4. Frodd

5. Pere

6. Angel

7. Neo

8. Alex

9. Tolanibaj

10. Cross

11. Seyi

12. Whitemoney

13. Uriel

14. Doyin

15. Princess

16. Soma

17. Ike

18. Ilebaye

19. Venita

20 Adekunle