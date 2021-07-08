The Katsina State Government says it has introduced Community Development Levy and Cattle Tax ‘Jangali’ in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Faruk Jobe, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Aminu Masari.

According to Jobe, the committee set up to fashion out modalities for payment of the taxes has submitted its report to the council.

“After receiving the report, we resolved that each adult in the state including non-indigenes as well as male and female civil servants are to pay N2,000 each as development levy annually,” he said.

“For the cattle levy, ‘Jangali,’ every cow owner will pay N500 per each cow yearly, we are going to push the matter to the State House of Assembly for the legislative process.”

According to the commissioner, the cow tax is not new in the state as it had been in existence but because of political reasons it was abolished in 1979, but it now be “brought back.”

He said the government will take biometric data of all adults in the state to determine those eligible to pay.

“Before we commence, the government will take biometric data of all adults in the state to know those who will pay and those that will not,” he said.

“The data will provide us with the necessary information, address, business, and other relevant information about the taxpayers.”

Jobe said the same thing would be applicable to the cattle owners, as the data will provide information on the number of cows and where the owners reside, noting further that the state government took the measure to check insecurity such as banditry, cattle rustling, stealing, kidnapping and other criminalities across the state