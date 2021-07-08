The government of Imo State has given more insights into how it was able to recover 43 oil wells from Rivers State, noting that the recovery will boost state’s revenue.

The government which spoke on the recovery yesterday, named the areas it recovered the 43 oil wells to include, 22 recovered from Mgbede Field in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area and 21 oil wells from the Akri Field in Oguta Local Government Area in Imo

The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Public Enlightenment, Stamford Nwokedi, who made the clarifications to newsmen in Owerri, said that with the development, that Imo has taken a stronger position in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to Nwokedi, the “22 oil wells were recovered from the Mgbede Field in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, and 21 oil wells from the Akri Field in Oguta Local government area, with these 43 recovered Imo Oil Wells, Imo State is now the 4th largest oil producing State.

“We were before now a fringe member of the Niger Delta Development Commission. Imo State is now an assertive 4th in the rung; an authoritative member of the NDDC And every other month from now to perpetuity, much more revenue comes into Imo coffers.”