Kamala Harris unloads on Biden in new memoir: ‘Reckless, tired, unfit’
Published

44 mins ago

on

Kamala Harris, former US vice president has  branded Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid a “reckless gamble” that doomed the Democrats, in bombshell revelations from her upcoming memoir.

In excerpts from 107 Days, published Wednesday by The Atlantic, Harris accused Biden’s team of denial and sabotage, saying the then-81-year-old president was “tired” and plagued by physical and verbal stumbles that exposed his age.

“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotised,” Harris wrote. “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high.”

Biden stunned the world when he quit the race in July 2024 after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump ignited a storm over his age and mental acuity. Harris denied there was a cover-up of Biden’s health but admitted his decline was obvious.

“On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best,” she said. “But at 81, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed.”

Harris further accused Biden’s inner circle of deliberately holding her back, claiming they were happy to let negative press define her rather than risk her eclipsing him, AFP reported.

“When the stories were unfair or inaccurate, the president’s inner circle seemed fine with it. Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more,” she revealed.

She also admitted she took the fall for Biden’s border policy, which Trump weaponised to devastating effect in the campaign.

Harris lost to Trump after just 107 days on the campaign trail, the shortest presidential bid in modern US history, now immortalised in the title of her memoir.

