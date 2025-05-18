Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his office. The diagnosis came after the 82-year-old underwent medical evaluation last week following complaints of urinary symptoms.

Doctors reportedly discovered a prostate nodule during examination, prompting further tests. On Friday, Biden was formally diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which has already metastasized to the bone. Medical experts identified the cancer as having a Gleason score of 9, indicating a high-grade, fast-growing tumor.

Despite the seriousness of the condition, Biden’s medical team remains cautiously optimistic. The statement emphasized that the cancer is hormone-sensitive—a critical factor that broadens the range of viable treatment options and improves prospects for disease management.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement read. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

As of now, Biden is said to be in stable condition and in discussions with top oncologists to determine the best course of treatment, which may include hormone therapy, targeted radiation, or chemotherapy.

The news comes at a politically sensitive time as Biden, who served as the 46th president from 2021 to 2025, remains a central figure in American politics and a key influencer within the Democratic Party. His health has been the subject of public scrutiny in recent years, and this development is expected to further intensify national conversation around age, leadership, and presidential succession planning.

Support and well-wishes have begun pouring in from political allies, public figures, and international leaders. The White House and current President Kamala Harris have not yet issued official comments, but sources close to the administration say the news has been met with “deep concern and prayers for a full recovery.”

Further updates on Biden’s condition and treatment plan are expected in the coming days as his team continues to monitor and manage the disease.