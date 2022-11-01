JUST: Many feared killed as explosion rips through Lagos building

A number of occupants are feared dead in an explosion at a building situated on Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The explosion was said to have been caused by a generator.

Witnesses say a car with three passengers, parked near the building where the explosion happened, caught fire.

The explosion affected vehicles and other buildings around the premises.

Confirming the development, Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said officials of the agency are already at the scene of the incident.

He said the agency is monitoring the situation, adding that emergency teams are working to put out the inferno.