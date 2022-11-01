Nigerian troops have killed scores of ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists in an aggressive battle in the axis of Banki in Bama LGA in Borno State.

The Boko Haram elements met their waterloo when the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion in a joint Operation with Civilian Joint Task attached to Operation Hadin Kai stormed their hideout at at Gauri village on October 30, according to a report from ZagazOla Makama, a counter insurgency expert.

Makama quoted intelligence sources to have said that the troops intercepted and killed some of the Boko Haram insurgents that harbour in the isolated village.

According him, the sources said that the forest was a hideout for the terrorists who prepared to attack nearby troops positions, while some terrorists were also using the locations to conceal rustled livestock.

A source explained that the troops’ fighting patrol operations paid off as the terrorists were taken unaware.

“More than 15 of them were instantly killed,”said the sources, who took part in the battle.

“The terrorists were forced to withdraw with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several livestock rustled from people.

He, however, said that the terrorists who escaped immediately called for reinforcement as the gallant troops continued to engaged them from different routes.

“At about one and half hours, the terrorists deployed additional men on motorcycles. They were screaming Allahu Akhbar (God is great), but the troops swiftly engaged them and overwhelmed them after a heavy gunbattle.

“We killed additional seven of them in the battle that ensued and unfortunately, we lost two of our gallant military personnel and five others wounded while pursuing the fleeing remnants of terrorists after the encounter.”he said.

Recall that the troops of 21 Armoured Brigade have intensified attacks against the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād Boko Haram, strategic human and material capacity.