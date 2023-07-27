Wike, Umahi, Wale Edun, 25 others make Tinubu's ministerial list

Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; former Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi; Wale Edun, among others, have made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu submitted the much-awaited list to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday.

The list was read by the Senate President at plenary.

28 people, including four women, 4 ex-governors made the list

– Abubakar Momoh

– Ambassador Yusuf Miatama Tukur CON

– Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa

– Barr. Hannatu Musawa

– Chief Uche Nnaji

– Dr. Berta Edu

– Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka

– H.E. David Umahi

– H.E. Nyesom Wike

– H.E. Badaru Abubakar CON

– H.E. Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai

– Rt. Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo

– Hon. Nkiru Onyeojiocha

– Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

– Hon. Stella Okotette

– Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye

– Mr. Bello Muhammad G.

– Mr. Dele Alake

– Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN

– Mr. Muhammad Idris

– Mr. Olawale Edun

– Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

– Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

– Professor Ali Pate

– Professor Joseph

– Senator Abubakar Kyari

– Senator John Eno

– Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi