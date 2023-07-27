Wike, Umahi, Wale Edun, 25 others make Tinubu's ministerial list

Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; former Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi; Wale Edun, among others, have made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.
Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu submitted the much-awaited list to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday.
The list was read by the Senate President at plenary.
28 people, including four women, 4 ex-governors made the list
– Abubakar Momoh
– Ambassador Yusuf Miatama Tukur CON
– Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa
– Barr. Hannatu Musawa
– Chief Uche Nnaji
– Dr. Berta Edu
– Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka
– H.E. David Umahi
– H.E. Nyesom Wike
– H.E. Badaru Abubakar CON
– H.E. Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai
– Rt. Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo
– Hon. Nkiru Onyeojiocha
– Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
– Hon. Stella Okotette
– Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye
– Mr. Bello Muhammad G.
– Mr. Dele Alake
– Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN
– Mr. Muhammad Idris
– Mr. Olawale Edun
– Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
– Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
– Professor Ali Pate
– Professor Joseph
– Senator Abubakar Kyari
– Senator John Eno
– Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi