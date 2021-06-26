OBINNA EZUGWU

The immediate past CEO of Transcorp Plc., Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Anambra State governorship election billed for November 6, 2021.

Ozigbo got 62 votes to defeat his closest rival, Obiora Okonkwo who got 58 votes. Senator Uche Ekwunife had 44 votes to place third; Winston Use, 12; Chris Azubogu, 10; Godwin Maduka, 5 and Genevieve Ekwochi, 3.

Walter Okeke and Chidi Onyemelukwe had two votes respectively.

There were three void votes out of the 197 delegates comprising mainly of statutory delegates.

Ozigbo will face former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Professor Charles Soludo, who emerged candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) – the ruling party in the state – on July 23, among other candidates in