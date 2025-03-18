JUST IN: Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the deputy governor, Ngozi Odu.

Tinubu appointed Ibok Ete-Ibass, a former service chief as an administrator for the state, citing the constitution.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months,” Tinubu said in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council has rejected the state of emergency in its totality.

