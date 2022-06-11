JUST IN: Terrorists release 11 abducted Kaduna train passengers

Terrorists have released 11 out of the over 60 passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train attack after series of negotiations between the federal government and the terrorists.

This is according media consultant of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu.

Mamu said the passengers were released on Saturday by the terrorists.

He said the 11 victims that were released have been flown on the orders of President Buhari to Abuja for medical evaluation and treatment before the decision to reunite them with their grieving families.

According to him, some retired Army Generals and a renowned professor also assisted toward the release of the passengers