Connect with us

Business

JUST IN: Senate passes bill against open grazing
Advertisement

Business

Heritage Bank: NDIC says customers to get their money in 7 days

Business

UN warns of looming famine in Gaza, as risk of starvation persists in Sudan, Haiti, S'Sudan

Education in Nigeria Nation

Nigerian universities fail to make top 10 in Africa, miss out in top 1000 global ranking

Business

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc reports N3.54bn profit in 12 months

Business

Stock market declines by 0.07%

Business

Oando Plc declares N74.72bn profit in Q4 2023

Business

Oriental News Nigeria Summit: SEC DG, Agama to speak on Nigeria's’ green economy, others

Business

Withdrawal of Heritage Bank's licence: Peter Obi seeks prompt payment to depositors

Business

Kuda, Opay resume onboarding of new customers as CBN lifts restriction

Business

JUST IN: Senate passes bill against open grazing

Published

7 hours ago

on

Constituency projects tear National Assembly apart

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill to establish the National Animal Husbandry and Ranches Commission after a heated debate on Wednesday.

The legislation entitled, “A Bill for an act to Establish National Animal Husbandary and Ranches Commission for the Regulation, Management, Preservation and Control of Ranches throughout Nigeria; and for connected purpose, 2024”, was sponsored by Titus Zam, the Senator representing Benue North-west.

Explaining the general principles of the bill, Zam canvassed the need for the proposed Commission to manage, regulate, and preserve ranches across the country.

News continues after this Advertisement

He said: “The proposed National Animal Husbandry and Ranches Commission is for management, preservation, and control of ranches throughout Nigeria.”

The bill, however, met stiff opposition from Senator Danjuma Goje from Gombe and his counterpart from Kebbi, Adamu Aliero.

Both Lawmakers and former governors argued that cattle rearing and ranching activities were more in the North than in other parts of the country, reasoning that lawmaking should be for the entire country and not for a section.

Goje specifically maintained that cattle routes begin from the far north and end in Lokoja as “the route does not extend to the South”.

In his contribution, Senator Hussein Babangida Uba, representing Jigawa North-West, called for extra caution in passing the bill, given its trail of controversies in the past.

Other Senators who supported the bill contended that the proposed Commission would manage the farmers/herders crisis, hence, it should be passed.

The bill was passed after it was put to voice vote by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

It was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Judiciary and Legal Matters to be reverted in four weeks.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *