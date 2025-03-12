JUST IN: Pro-Wike lawmakers bar Fubara from entering assembly to present budget

The 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, have reportedly barred the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara from accessing the House of Assembly complex, preventing him from presenting the 2025 budget.

According to Vanguard report, Governor Fubara had arrived at the Assembly early on Wednesday to implement a key provision of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment—the presentation of the 2025 budget to a properly constituted State Assembly.

But Assembly staff, speaking anonymously, claimed there was no formal communication regarding the Governor’s visit.

“I am not aware that the Governor was scheduled to be at the Assembly today (Wednesday). If such information existed, the Rt. Hon. Speaker would have informed us. As of now, we have no knowledge of his visit,” a source told Vanguard.