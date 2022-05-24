JUST IN: Okorocha finally whisked away by EFCC operatives

Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State, has been taken away from his Abuja apartment by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The operatives arrested the embattled former governo at 06:48 pm after breaking into his living room.

Minutes before the officers broke in, Okorocha, in a live video made on his official Facebook Page, said officers of the commission had broken all his bulletproof doors.

“The EFCC operatives are here with some gunmen and they have broken all my bulletproof doors. This may be my last appearance because I don’t know what they want to do,” Okorocha said.

Okorocha and his family members could be seen in the video running around the living room in fear of the officers who were banging on the door leading to the living room.

Earlier on, security operatives accompanying officials of the EFCC shot sporadically to disperse female supporters protesting at the ex-governor’s home in a show of solidarity.

The women had come to protest the continued siege on Okorocha’s residence by the operatives, demanding an end to the siege.

Meanwhile, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, had said the decision of the agency to lay siege to Okorocha’s house followed his refusal to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the anti-graft agency.

Uwujaren recalled that the EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

“The case was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha was twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

“He had warned that the court would not grant any further adjournment to the agency if it failed to serve the former governor with a court summons.

“In the circumstances, the commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial,” the spokesman said.