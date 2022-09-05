JUST IN: Nigerian govt suspends planned telecoms tax

The federal government of Nigeria has suspended the proposed excise duty on telecommunication services.

Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, announced the suspension on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty for the Digital Economy Sector in Abuja.

The minister said the telecom sector is already overburdened by excessive and multiple taxation.

The Federal Government through the Budget Office of the Federation had earlier revealed that it would begin the implementation of its proposed excise duties on telecommunication services and beverages in 2023.

However, Pantami has maintained that he is against the implementation of this tax, which would increase the cost of telecommunication services for Nigerians.