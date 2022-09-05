By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo.

The Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) has been named the beneficiary of a MacArthur Foundation research grant advanced to empirically explore the various definitional and social dimensions of corrupt behaviour.

Speaking over the weekend on actualising behavioral change approaches for reducing Corruption in Nigeria’s public sector(ABC) webinar, the Director-General of the Agency, Professor, Antonia Simbine said the purpose of the grant is to institutionalize behavior change approaches for reducing corruption in Nigeria’s public sector.

She noted that the evidence that emerges from the research effort will form the basis for Bahavioural Solutions Design in Nigeria’s public sector.

The intervention, courtesy of the MacArthur Foundation, is designed around a three year cycle starting September 1, 2021 till August 31, 2024.

Concurrent and iterative work streams on the project include: Research and Capacity Building, Behavioural Solutions Design, Institutionalization of Knowledge, Documentation, Communication and Dissemination.

NISER’s ABC series is a knowledge engagement platform established for encouraging debates and convening ideas which will enable the transition from behaviour change theory to practice.

The series commences with a webinar at the weekend on the theme – ‘Understanding and Analysing Behaviour’.

Professor Simbine said the agency is championing the cause for a paradigm shift in curbing corrupt practices in the public sector from a traditional approach to a behavioral and attitudinal approach

Professor Simbine in the webinar organized for the staff of the agency and development partners held in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital noting that agency is working round the clock to institutionalize behavior change approaches in reducing corruption in Nigeria’s public sector.

She noted that the agency would not relent in its quest to put a stop to corrupt practices in the public sector and emphasized that all hands must be on the deck to create awareness against practices in the public sector.

Also pointed out that a knowledge engagement platform is established for encouraging debates and convening ideas which will enable the transition from behavior change theory to practice.

She pointed out that one of the objectives of the seminar is to explore the complexity-based map of the phenomenal of corruption in Nigeria and redesigned innovative interventions based on localized understanding, attitudes and behavior for the control of corruption.

Speakers at the seminar noted that the traditional approaches to curbing the menace of corruption have registered a very low success, noting the behavioral and attitudinal solutions would go a long way in putting an end to the practice

They are optimistic that upon completion of engagement with critical stakeholders, will go a long way in helping the government in the current economic down as well as reducing wastage and looting in the public sector

The presenters at the seminar are Dr Tosin Ilevbare, Dr Femi Famakinde and Dr Wale Fawehinmi. While the Panel sessions featured Prof Peter Olapegba, a Professor of Social Psychology, University of Ibadan, Dr Oyeyemi Bukola Babalola, Department of Psychology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Dr. Jubril Abdulmalik, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.