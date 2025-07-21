Connect with us

JUST IN: Mohammed Babangida accepts BOA chairmanship, thanks Tinubu
Published

14 seconds ago

on

JUST IN: Mohammed Babangida accepts BOA chairmanship, thanks Tinubu

Mohammed Babangida, son of former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has formally accepted his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), expressing deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him.

In a statement released on Monday, Babangida debunked reports claiming he had rejected the appointment, describing them as false, malicious, and aimed at misinforming the public while tarnishing the image of the Tinubu administration.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation,” the statement noted.

Babangida urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and always verify information from credible and reliable sources.

His appointment is among several recent strategic nominations approved by President Tinubu to strengthen leadership across key government institutions.

 

