ADC turns Imo into a five-party state

The emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has significantly expanded the political landscape of Imo State, raising the number of active and competitive political parties to five.

Until recently, four parties held sway in the state: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). With the ADC’s entry, the political field has become more dynamic.

The ADC is largely composed of leading opposition figures drawn from the APC, PDP, LP, CPC, APGA, and other less prominent parties. One of the principal forces behind the party’s rise in Imo is former governor and ex-Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. Through his Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM) structure, Ihedioha has played a key role in facilitating the party’s formation and strategic direction.

According to Sir Bon Unachukwu, RIM Coordinator for Owerri Zone, the ADC is fully prepared to make an impact in the state despite the challenges ahead. “With the arrival of ADC, Imo now boasts five leading political parties—APC, PDP, APGA, LP, and now ADC,” he said.

He added: “The APC is currently led by Governor Hope Uzodimma. The PDP, though struggling internally, is still under the leadership of Senator Samuel Anyanwu. Labour Party’s frontline figure is Senator Athan Achonu, while Tony Ejiogu, who flew APGA’s flag in the 2023 governorship election, remains its notable voice. Now, with Ihedioha and his RIM structure steering ADC, the stage is set for a five-party showdown in 2027.”

Many observers in Imo believe the ADC will be a formidable force. Ugo Chima, a commentator on national affairs, said: “Given the widespread perception that the APC has inflicted considerable damage on virtually all sectors in Nigeria, and considering the internal decay within PDP, LP, and APGA, Imolites are beginning to look to the ADC. It’s going to be a five-way battle, and at the end of the day, ADC could triumph.”

However, not everyone shares this optimism. Mathew Kelechi, an online political analyst, expressed skepticism about ADC’s chances. “Those celebrating the arrival of ADC—allegedly being midwifed by opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, El-Rufai, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and Rotimi Amaechi—are forgetting this is Nigeria,” he argued.

He continued: “In a system where the institutions responsible for conducting elections are under the control of the Federal Government, it’s practically impossible for the opposition to prevail. Recall the 2023 elections, when INEC promised real-time transmission of results online. At the end of the day, the chairman blamed a ‘glitch’ and the rest, as they say, is history. That said, I commend the effort behind ADC’s emergence—it has rekindled hope for a brighter political future, especially for Imolites.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Chairman of the APC, Hon. (Sir) Macdonald Ebere, PhD, has urged party members and residents not to be intimidated by the arrival of ADC. He insisted that the “broom party” remains strong, viable, and unshaken.

Ambrose Njoku, a retired teacher and community leader in Enyiogugu, Aboh Mbaise LGA, likened the ADC’s resurgence to Nigeria’s 1979 political era, when the then Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) registered five political parties that naturally aligned along regional lines.

“At the national level, I won’t be surprised if ADC takes root in the North, APC retains Western dominance, and LP continues to command the South-East for obvious reasons,” Njoku noted. “Here in Imo, the biggest benefit of ADC’s emergence is that it may halt the endless defection of opposition members into the APC. More importantly, we now have five active political parties, giving voters better options and a stronger democratic platform to make informed electoral choices.