JUST IN: Gov Wike dissolves cabinet

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has dissolved the state executive council, noting that dissolution is with immediate effect.

The governor announced the decision in a statement by his Special Assistant Media on Tuesday.

He also relieved his Chief of Staff and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol) of their positions.

The governor instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The statement reads in part, “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”