JUST IN: Court orders INEC to resume registration of voters

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume continuous voter registration (CVR) until 90 days before the 2023 general elections.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Tuesday, also directed INEC to ensure that eligible Nigerians are not deprived of the opportunity to have the voter’s card for the forthcoming poll.

Mr Ekwo held that it was the constitutional responsibility of the electoral umpire to make adequate provisions for the exercise following the Nigerian laws.

“The case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit,” the judge declared.

Anajat Salmat and three others had sued INEC as the sole defendant in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022.

In the originating summons filed before the court, the plaintiffs argued that INEC could not stop the CVR contrary to the stipulated provisions of the constitution.

They urged the court to order the electoral umpire to resume the exercise in accordance with the law of the country.

NAN