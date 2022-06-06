JUST IN: Bandits attack estate in Abuja, kidnap residents

Some bandits on Monday reportedly attacked Genuine Estate after EFAB Queens in Gwarinpa, an estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and kidnapped residents.

It was learnt they carried out the attack in the early hours of Monday and took away unconfirmed number of residents.

The attack comes hours after many worshippers were killed in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh told The Nation there is an unconfirmed incident at Galadimawa area of the FCT and not Gwarinpa.