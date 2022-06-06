Govt. vows to arrest killers of Owo Catholic Church worshippers

Olusesan Laoye

The Ondo state government and security operatives say they are on the trail of those who attacked a catholic Church in Owo, the home town of Governor Rotimi Akeredu of Ondo State.

The church was attacked by those suspected to be Fulani bandits during worship on the morning of Sunday May 5, 2022.

Eye witnesses claim that no fewer than 50 worshipers were massacred in broad day light.

Inside sources in Ondo State told Business Hallmark that it has been confirmed that the attackers were Fulani bandits.

Political commentators insinuate the attack was carried out in Ondo as a warning to the South Western Nigeria given that Governor Akerodolu has been the champion against Fulani incursions in the Region in addition to being the Chairman of the South West Governors and that of the entire South.

Meanwhile, One of the priests at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, has narrated how the church was attacked by terrorists yesterday.

Speaking with BBC Yoruba, the Rev. father said the terrorists attacked as the day’s service was coming to an end.

Rev. Abayomi said, “We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.”

“We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital.”

According to him, the attack was “vile and satanic”, adding that it was a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of the Owo Kingdom who had enjoyed relative peace over the years.

He also said, “It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state. I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on special duties, Dr Doyin Adebowale in a brief chat with Business Hallmark hinted that both government officials and all other security and law enforcement agents were already on the trail of the bandits.

He assured that the State government would get to the bottom of the attack and called for calm among the peaceful citizens of the State

Among the dead were small children and pregnant women.