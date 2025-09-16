Jonathan’s return in 2027 will be Nigeria’s turning point, says Udenta

Founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, Udenta Udenta, has declared that the 2027 general election will mark a defining moment in Nigeria’s political future, especially if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to contest.

Udenta, who spoke on ARISE News on Tuesday, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a collapsing structure of darkness” that has weaponised state institutions but is incapable of surviving beyond the next polls.

“This is a structure of darkness. This is a structure that will collapse on its own,” he said.

He warned that panic is already growing within the ruling party over Jonathan’s possible comeback bid.

“That panic is that 2027 will be a day of reckoning. That becomes more acute if Jonathan contests that election,” Udenta stressed.

The political analyst accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of being reduced to “a weapon in the hands of the APC,” legitimising electoral robbery and violence. He also alleged that the judiciary has been compromised in favour of the ruling party.

Udenta cautioned that unless the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) form a united front, the APC could tighten its grip on power and further damage the country.

“What APC has done is to collapse the economy, collapse security, collapse cohesion and collapse legitimacy. If PDP and Labour Party do not come together, the APC will destroy this country beyond recognition.”

He added that Nigerians, increasingly disillusioned, are waiting for a credible alternative.

Advertisement

“2027 is not just another election. It is the soul of the country that will be contested,” Udenta said.

Udenta, a long-standing critic of President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition, also argued that early endorsements for Tinubu in 2027 while keeping Vice President Kashim Shettima’s role unclear, reflect deep fractures within the APC.